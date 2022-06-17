In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 17 June 2022 2:41 pm / 0 comments

Used car platform myTukar has officially launched its latest Retail Experience Centre in the country. Located in Plentong, Johor, the outlet is the company’s second in the state, the first being in Skudai. The new 184,618 sq ft facility, which features after-sales service and inspection centres, expands the company’s presence in the southern region.

In celebration of the latest addition to its network, the company is hosting a three-day automotive fair at the new retail centre. Running from today, June 17 to Sunday, June 19, the event will feature over 1,000 myTukar certified cars, ranging from national and Japanese makes to Continental and premium offerings.

Buyers will be able to enjoy access to a wide array of exclusive offers at the event, including a low 1.88% interest rate, free vouchers worth up to RM1,000 and lucky draw give-away items worth RM12,000, including an iPhone 13 and an iPad.

Additionally, as part of myTukar’s parent company Carro’s latest sports sponsorship, customers stand to win an all-expense paid trip to watch Liverpool play against Manchester United in the Bangkok Century Cup.

“Our Plentong outlet is set up to address a very unique demand from our fellow Johoreans. Also, for a state which is very big on football, we’re opening up the opportunity for customers to win an exclusive experience to watch Liverpool play Manchester United live in Bangkok,” said myTukar CEO Derrick Eng.

“While we are still focused on growing online, it is vital that we provide our customers with an ecosystem to buy and sell their vehicles with the utmost fairness. Our retail outlet aims to create an elevated experience for customers, where our product geniuses will be able to take them through a thorough inspection report and to help them understand the car that they’re about to purchase,” he added.

He invited Johoreans to visit the auto fair to better experience myTukar’s workings. “myTukar prides itself on building a trusted ecoystem to regulate used car value and enable financing, and in ensuring that a condition of a vehicle is optimal via our myTukar certified promise before it goes to a new owner,” he said.

Since its inception in 2018, myTukar has evolved into an online marketplace offering a comprehensive range of services for all aspects of car ownership. The brand’s digital platform enables users to conveniently buy or sell their vehicles from the comfort of their own homes. Connecting buyers and sellers nationwide, the brand also provides a host of after-sales services from insurance to servicing, among others.

The company added that it is set to expand its physical presence with the introduction of more showrooms nationwide. Six outlets are in the pipeline, including in Penang, Melaka and Seremban.