The highway should be where road-going vehicles are less likely to encounter incidents with others, given that everyone should be travelling in the same direction along the same stretch of tarmac.
As demonstrated here from footage while northbound on the PLUS highway around KM312.6 near Tapah, however, last-moment manoeuvres can and do lead to collisions – even if the apparent perpetrator themselves appeared to emerge unscathed. Watch the incident from the front- and rear-facing cameras, and it becomes clear that more than one factor has come into play.
The camera vehicle is travelling in the right-hand-side lane – the quicker of two lanes – as it approaches slow-moving traffic in the left lane, in which two large trailer trucks are followed by a white Honda City.
Just after the 18-second mark, the driver of the City puts on the indicator, though it almost immediately makes the lane change into the path of the camera vehicle. Here, the driver of the Honda City changes lanes, crossing into the path of the camera vehicle without first being sure that there will be enough of a gap to enter the lane.
Given the immediacy of the white car’s lane change, it would appear that not enough consideration was exercised here. Less easily done, but no less crucial is the identifying of potential hazards as a right-hand lane user, which in this case is slow-moving traffic potentially moving into the right-hand lane. From the forward-facing camera’s vantage point, it appears that the camera car narrowly avoided colliding with the City.
Meanwhile, the camera car is followed by a blue Suzuki Swift, which starts in footage holding a reasonable distance from the camera car. It closes the gap, however, and it is at this point where the camera car has to apply emergency braking.
From the front camera we know it has just missed the City in front; the situation at the back isn’t as positive, as the driver of the Swift has not anticipated or reacted quickly enough to avoid collision, and so the two cars make contact. Parts break and go flying, though the occupants of both cars emerge relatively unharmed, and pull over no doubt to exchange details.
Regressing to the front camera footage, the Honda City has not stopped and continued on its way, overtaking the two trucks, apparently oblivious to the drama that has unfolded.
Perhaps we could all take a leaf out of the motorcycling handbook, specifically, to operate as if everyone is out to get you, as the saying goes. It may be most relevant to the more vulnerable motorist, which in this case, applies to the three key vehicles involved in this incident.
Ideally, we would be in vehicles with a comprehensive set of active safety features such as autonomous emergency braking, blind spot warning, lane keeping assist and the like, however drivers with these at their disposal remain the exception rather than the rule for the time being. As such, the best feature in one’s safety toolkit is the driver’s own situational awareness.
haha… the City driver should be sued
Bila nampak kereta kat depan tu mcm teragak-agak, hon je lama2 sikit, angkat lampu. Kadang yg drive tu driver baru2, tak cukup pengalaman. Judgement tak berapa tepat.
Driver baru? Nope. That City did not have P on the back window
City TypeR
Sometimes U just need to make the call to hit the car and expecting minimal damage by hitting would cause to you than the obstacle upfront when you’re not at fault.
I believe the City’s doors would suffer alot when collide with tougher corner of the cam-car’s bumper
Its not easy as u think leh. It happen to me before and i took more damage. Just for the sake to avoid that idiot Honda Civic and guess what. That f Honda Civic act like gangster. Never pay and run just like that.
sorry to hear about that…. altho i disagree with you on politics…. no one should suffer because of other people’s selfishness….i hope you managed to recover and hopefully that honda will get his balasan
U need to dashcam footage to file report
U might need instant reaction to judge
U may need experience also
First time wont be easy
Worth give these kopi-O driver a lesson
Especially in unavoidable situation like this
Alternatively slow down and use your honk
Since U already notice the situation
Everyone can do that
No, don’t bang the city.
frontal damage rugi,
Backside damage less rugi,
So, rugi itu suzuki swift belakang.
The lesson learnt is that bottleneck speed, need to slow down earlier.
If you drive with AAC @ at least 2 bar/mid distance setting, you can feel this early slow down, ahead of typical Malayaian driving style. To reduce chances of frontal collision, and rear collision by others too.
Honda Lane Watch only left side, not sufficient.
Why new Honda dont have Blind Spot Monitor?
BSM will not help here. It will only make the city driver more righteous by arguing that it’s the other driver that just showed up because BSM says it’s clear.
That City generation has neither Lanewatch or BSM and it has a big blindspot
as an armchair driver looking at this video, the right thing is to horn and continue on high speed.
you stopping totally on right hand lane might be a fatal mistake.
As another armchair driver I would argue if you misjudged his speed, you could’ve clipped him, he could’ve nudged your rear left tyre, and would’ve sent you flying off the road into the trees.
The wrong thing the cammer did was let the driver go. I would’ve chased him down and made him pulled over.
Someone is forever in overtaking mode. Despite seeing the right signal of the car in front, refused to give way, then blame that car for having to do an emergency brake.
Again, I am going to get tons of downvotes, from those who like to hog the overtaking lane, preventing those in front from overtaking. They typically drive on the overtaking lane for tens or even hundreds of kilometers.
u went to driving school ah? u nvr learn how long u must signal before changing lanes? or to look in your mirrors?
not even evidence to conclude that the car on the right lane is hogging the right lane. he was overtaking all those cars.
This is another reason why right lane slower than left lane when many cars on highway.
It’s true being a motorcyclist does help one become a more defensive driver and anticipating risks, for example, whenever I see smaller vehicles like cars tailgating trucks going uphill on the slow lane of the highway, I usually let off the gas and put my foot on the brake pedal in anticipation that the car may try to overtake the truck especially when there is a gap between my car and the car in front of me on the fast lane. People sometimes can misjudge the speed of an oncoming car from the back based on looking at the side mirror.
Absolutely agree on defensive driving. Our traffic conditions and overall road safety can definitely be improved if everyone practices more Situational Awareness on the road. Sad to see that JPJ haven’t implemented such course even till this day.
Carmakers should mandate all sidemirrors comes with this note “Objects in mirrors are closer than they appear”
I would like to suggest to next time please use the horn. Give a long hornnnnn. The horn is there to remind others & to provide safety to all.
I always encounter the same situation. Left lane blocked by slow motor, just came out lke that without watching.
Malaysian Police extremely inept and useless. Will give tickets for useless things but actual safety related things like a taillight bulb out or people not using signals that will bring actual change on roads are not enforced. if people drive safer it will solve lotta problems, but these dimwits know how to catch people on phone, speeding, or no seatbelt that’s all.
Happened to me a few times.
One time it cause my car falling 2 meters to a flood plain, luckily didnt hit any trees. That was along Batang Berjuntai to Kuala Selangor back road. Driver did bother to even stop.
Another time was along Rembau – Muazzam Shah way. This time just manage to overtake the lorry with to wheels on the kerb and pulling the car back to tarmac right before hitting the concrete kerb in front.
These last minutes actions by irresponsible drivers could have caused bad injuries to me.
The stupid suzuki following too close.
VTEC power!
That is why you have to keep a safe distance away from the front car, was told it should be at least 8 car length if tyravelling at 80kmh. This is to avoid the accident.
So unfair! The shitty driver gets off scot free while others have to suffer! Hope pdrm will take action!
noticed many drivers trying to overtake drives like this..going into right lane at a slow speed..the right way is to maintain enough distance from slow vehicles i.e lorry and build-up your speed when the right lane is empty before changing lane
The City is at fault. With the footage, police could track the driver down and press charges and damages to both the “victims”
I wonder why did the swift didn’t managed to brake in time. Yes the distance between cars is short but it’s a much lighter car so it should brake much better.
Too bad for Suzuki.. Get summon and loose ncd while city drove away as though nothing has happened. This is justice or 20th century.