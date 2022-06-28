In Bikes, CFMoto, Local Bike News, WMoto / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 June 2022 11:10 am / 1 comment

JPJ Director-General Datuk Zailani Hashim examines a CFMoto CForce 1000 ATV with Jimmy Goh of Promas Technology

A Vehicle Ownership Certificate (VOC) is required for all vehicles used off-road in Malaysia under Section 7 of the Road Transport Act 1987, says Road Transport Department (JPJ) Director-General Datuk Zailani Hashim. Under the Act, no person shall own or use a motor vehicle unless that vehicle is registered with JPJ with failure to comply subject to a fine of not less than RM2,000 and not more than RM10,000.

Zailani said this during a testing and inspection session for All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) intended for off-road use at the Promas Technology proving ground in Bertam, Pulau Pinang. He further explained registering an off-road vehicle has benefits, including proof of ownership and eligibility for vehicle loans and financing.

“JPJ is supportive of the recreational off-road ATV industry and will assist all players in the local industry to obtain Vehicle Type Approval (VTA),” Zailani said. As of June 2022, JPJ has approved vehicles from three manufacturers eligible to be registered for off-road use – Promas Technology, CFMoto and WMoto.