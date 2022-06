In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 June 2022 11:43 am / 0 comments

First brought to market in 2006, the Piaggio MP3 three-wheeler scooter this year undergoes a complete makeover and receives a high tech update. The Italian scooter maker’s range of three-wheeled scooters now includes the brand new 2022 Piaggio MP3 530 HPE Exclusive, the 400 HPE and 400 HPE Sport, as well as the base model 300 HPE.

As Piaggio’s flagship scooter, the MP3 530 HPE Exclusive comes loaded with the latest in motorcycle electronics, and is the world’s first scooter to feature ARAS, or Advanced Rider Assistance Systems. The package, featuring Imaging Radar 4D technology, was first developed by Piaggio Fast Forward, its robotics subsidiary based in Boston, US.

This includes the Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) and Lane Change Decision Aid System (LCDAS) functions, a world’s first for scooters. Using sensors located in the front cowl and under the centrally-located exhaust, the system monitors the rear to a distance of up to 30-35 metres, notifying the rider of approaching vehicles and also clearing the blind spot prior to changing lanes.

Also equipped with a reverse gear, the MP3 530 HPE Exclusive features a rear view camera with display in the 7-inch TFT-LCD full-colour display and activation via a dedicated switch in the dashboard. Standard in the 530 HPE’s electronics suite is cruise control, keyless start and smartphone connectivity with navigation display.

The single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill on the 530 HPE Exclusive produces 44.2 HP at 7,250 rpm and 50 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm, built on the basis of the previous generation 500 HPE engine. Upgrades in the engine room include a new light alloy aluminium cast piston, larger valves, optimised combustion chamber shape, and camshaft with optimised valve timing.

Equipped with a new Magneti Marelli 11MP ECU with ride-by-wire throttle, the 530 HPE gets three ride modes – Eco, Comfort and Sport – and two-level ASR traction control (Acceleration Slip Regulation). The throttle is more responsive in Sport mode, smoother and more progressive in Comfort and Eco, with power reduced correspondingly while traction control has ‘Normal’ and ‘Sport’ settings.

Three-channel ABS by Continental is standard on the MP3 530 HPE Exclusive, with 285 mm diameter brake discs on the 13-inch wheels. The front tilting suspension comes with a blocking mechanism allows the MP3 to stay upright without the need of stand and the rider does not have to put a foot on the ground at standstill, with a parking brake inside the front cowl.

For styling, the MP3 530 HPE now comes with a broader front cowl, giving the rider more wind protection, and houses a new, horizontal light cluster with full LED lighting. The radiator is moved to the lower half of the MP3, between the front wheels and the footboard, while a smaller and sportier air intake is located at the front of the cowl.

Rider ergonomics are revised, with handlebar moved back and raised by 10 mm while the footboard is lowered by 20 mm, giving a more relaxed riding position. The seat is completely new, for both rider and pillion, with more longitudinal space and a taller, more comfortable passenger grab handle.

Under the seat, the MP3’s storage space accommodates two full-face helmets or a computer bag, equipped with a courtesy light and mat. The seat opens electrically, either from the remote control, the PIAGGIO MIA app on the rider’s smartphone or the dashboard switch, with power-assisted shock absorber assisting opening and closing.

For 2022, the MP3 530 HPE comes in four colour choices – Blu Oxygen Matt, Grigio Titanio, Nero Meteora , and Grigio Cloud Matt – complemented with bronze details on the graphite grey wheels. Chrome accents are used on the instrument panel frame, dashboard, the stripes on the central tunnel, while other body panels are finished in matte grey.