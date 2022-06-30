There will be up to 50% discounts on saman by PDRM and JPJ from July 1-3, which is this weekend. But the catch is that the discount is only being offered in one location, on site.
The location is the Dato Sagor circuit in Pasir Salak, where the Perak leg of the Jelajah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia roadshow will be happening over three days. The hours are from 9am to 6pm and it is emphasised that the discount is exclusive to the event, a sure fire way to draw in the crowd. Applicable for certain offences but valid for saman received from anywhere in Malaysia.
Local residents can also pay their Majlis Daerah Perak Tengah (MDPT) saman with discounts up to 80% on the last day of the roadshow. It’s up to 50% off on Friday and Saturday.
Comments
I want check my company vehicles got saman or not.How could I check saman
Use PDRM app
Going by MP Nazri’s logic, this can be an attraction too. Malaysia Annual Traffic Summons Discount Week.
Commit the crime now, and pay cheaper fines later! First in the world!
And crowd the venue to qualify for the discount. Be there or be square!
Trims kaseh Kjaan Perihatin & PM Sabri! Dabaek!
#BetterNation #JagaRakyat #KeluargaMalaysia
Expect another long line of people but wierd is that they shoulda went for the last 70% offer.