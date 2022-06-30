In Local News / By Danny Tan / 30 June 2022 11:05 am / 5 comments

There will be up to 50% discounts on saman by PDRM and JPJ from July 1-3, which is this weekend. But the catch is that the discount is only being offered in one location, on site.

The location is the Dato Sagor circuit in Pasir Salak, where the Perak leg of the Jelajah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia roadshow will be happening over three days. The hours are from 9am to 6pm and it is emphasised that the discount is exclusive to the event, a sure fire way to draw in the crowd. Applicable for certain offences but valid for saman received from anywhere in Malaysia.

Local residents can also pay their Majlis Daerah Perak Tengah (MDPT) saman with discounts up to 80% on the last day of the roadshow. It’s up to 50% off on Friday and Saturday.