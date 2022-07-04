In Bikes, Ducati, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 July 2022 4:45 pm / 0 comments

Shown to the world in December 2021, Ducati has now revealed details of its Ducati V21L electric racing motorcycle (e-bike). Designed to compete in the MotoE class, where Ducati is the sole provider of competition e-bikes in the FIM Moto-E World Cup, with 18 bikes on the track during each race weekend.

The V21L leverages on Ducati’s experience in motorcycle racing at the topmost level, MotoGP and World Superbikes, in a technical collaboration between the various Ducati departments in Borgo Panigale. Ducati R&D took care of the project management, together with the design and simulations on the electric powertrain, while the design of the V21L was done by the Centro Stile Ducati, also responsible for the racing livery.

As for the racing division, Ducati Corse, the electronic parts design, software controls and strategies, simulations of ride dynamics and motorcycle aerodynamics fell under its purview. Final responsibility for bike assembly, testing and data acquisition naturally fell under Ducati racing department, with bike testing carried out by riders Michele Pirro, Alex De Angelis and Chaz Davies.

Weighing in at 225 kg, the V21L is actually 12 kg less than the minimum requirement imposed by Dorna and FIM for a MotoE e-bike capable of completing race distance. Coupled with maximum power and torque numbers of 150 hp and 140 Nm, respectively, the V21L reached speeds of 275 km/h during testing at Mugello, Italy.

The battery pack which comprises of 1,152 ‘21700’ cells, weighs 110 kg and has a capacity of 18 kWh with a 20 kW charging socket integrated into the V21L’s tail unit. The 5 kg inverter is derived from a unit used in electric vehicle racing while the motor itself weighs 21 kg and has a maximum rotation speed of 18,000 rpm.

Conforming to the shape of the V21L’s mid-section, the battery pack takes about 45 minutes to recharge to 80% capacity and runs on a double circuit designed to meet the different thermal needs of the battery pack and the motor/inverter unit, allowing for fast charging and no necessity for cool-down. The carbon-fibre battery pack casing acts as a stressed part of the chassis, following the design of Ducati’s race and super bikes.

Suspension features an Ohlins NPX 25/30 suspension with 43 mm diameter upside-down forks, while the rear end is held up with an Ohlins TTX36 shock absorber, along with adjustable Ohlins steering damper. The braking system is supplied by Brembo and is sized for the specific requirements of the Ducati MotoE, with double steel 338.5 mm diameter discs on the front wheel, with GP4RR M4 32/36 calipers and a PR19/18 radial master cylinder.

Meanwhile, for the rear brake, a P34 caliper clamps a single 220 mm disc, matched with a. PS13 master cylinder. Teams are given the option to either use a rear brake pedal, or a left hand handlebar rear brake lever.