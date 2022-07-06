In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 July 2022 9:16 am / 3 comments

After the teaser videos on its social media pages, BMW Motorrad India has set a launch date of July 15 for the 2022 BMW Motorrad G310RR, with pricing speculation placing it at around RM16,000 in India. Designed and manufactured by TVS Motor Company India for BMW Motorrad using the G310 engine, the G310RR had its earlier iteration as the TVS Apache 310RR back in 2017, currently featuring in a one-make racing series in the Asia Road Racing Championship.

Specifications for the BMW Motorrad G310RR are expected to follow the Apache 310RR, with a single-cylinder, 312.2 cc mill producing 34 PS at 9,700 rpm and torque is rated at 27.2 Nm at 7,700 rpm. Power gets to the rear wheel via a slipper clutch equipped six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

A unique feature of the G310RR is its “reversed incline” engine mounting configuration, that tilts the cylinder rearwards and reverses the cylinder head. This place the air intake in the front of the bike, with exhaust exiting rearwards, unlike the typical engine layout that is the reverse.

Fuelling is done by EFI and ride-by-wire throttle, allowing for four ride modes – Track, Sport, Urban and Rain. Using the Apache 310RR as a basis, it can be assumed the G310RR will also feature Bluetooth connectivity via its TFT-LCD display, shown in the previous teaser video, along with a laptimer and data logger.

Braking is done by Brembo using its house brand Bybre, a four-piston, radial-mount calliper clamping a 300 mm disc in front and a single-piston calliper stopping a 240 mm disc at the rear, with two-channel ABS as standard. Suspension uses non-adjustable KYB upside-down forks and preload-adjustable monoshock at the back.