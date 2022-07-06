In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 July 2022 12:52 pm / 0 comments

2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200XE and 1200XC, Carnival Red/Jet Black

Following the Gold Line series of Modern Classic motorcycles from Triumph in 2021, the 2023 range of retro-styled motorcycles from Hinckley gets a colour makeover across the range. This includes a name change for two models in the range, with the 2023 Triumph Modern Classics coming to Malaysia in the final quarter of 2022, or early 2023.

Joining the line-up is the Speed Twin 900 (previously known as the Street Twin) (priced from RM55,900 in Malaysia in 2022), with new Matt Silver Ice colour scheme joining the current choices of Matt Ironstone and Jet Black. The Speed Twin 900 is accompanied by its catalogue sibling, the Scrambler 900 (previously known as the Street Scrambler) (priced from RM65,900), with two now paint options, Carnival Red/Jet Black and Matt Khaki, with Jet Black carried over.

2023 Triumph Bonneville T100 Meridien Blue/Tangerine, T120 Aegean Blue/Fusion White

As for the big Bonneville twins, the T100, T120 and T120 Black, three new paint choices are available. These are Meriden Blue/Tangerine for the T100 (from RM63,900), while the T120 and T120 Black (both from RM72,900) get Aegean Blue/Fusion White and Sapphire Black/Matt Sapphire Black, respectively.

Coming to the Speed Twin 1200 (from RM77,900), new colour scheme Matt Baja Orange joins the current choices of Red Hopper and Jet Black. James Bond’s motorcycle of choice in modern times, the Scrambler 1200 XE (from RM83,900) and Scrambler 1200 XC (from RM89,900), get Carnival Red/Jet Black, together with previous year’s colours of Matt Khaki Green/Matt Jet Black and Sapphire Black.

2023 Triumph Thruxton RS Competition Green/Silver Ice

The other pair of Bonnevilles, the Bobber and Speedmaster (both priced from RM82,900), receive new colourways of Red Hopper and Cordovan Red, respectively. These join previous paint selections of Matt Storm Grey/Matt Ironstone and Jet Black for the Bobber, and Sapphire Black/Fusion White and Jet Black for the Speedmaster.

Rounding out the changes for 2023 is the sporty Thruxton RS (priced from RM87,900). New colour choice of Competition Green/Silver Ice joins the current Jet Black for the coming model year.

GALLERY: 2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900