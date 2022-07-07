In Local News, Safety / By Mick Chan / 7 July 2022 4:19 pm / 0 comments

A lorry was shown at the Johor Bahru-Woodlands (Singapore-bound) causeway, failing to stop and colliding with several vehicles in footage circulating on social media today. Malaysian transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has ordered an investigation into the incident effective immediately, the minister said in a statement.

The road transport department, as an agency under the minstry of transport will immediately commence investigations under the Industry Code Of Practice 2010 for road transport activities in relation to this incident, Wee said.

Severe punishment will be meted out to the lorry driver or the company involved should they be found guilty, and may include suspension of the driver’s GDL license, the company’s permit or other appropriate punishments under Act 333 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) has also been directed to conduct a technical investigation to find the cause of the incident. The transport minister also appealed to members of the public to submit evidence such as any video footage of the incident in order to assist in the investigation.

The transport minister said that he takes cases such as this very seriously, and will not compromise with any party. Any party found guilty of the offence will be punished severely as this incident involves the safety and lives of road users, the transport minister said.