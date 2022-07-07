In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 7 July 2022 9:48 am / Comments are Disabled

Want to win an all-expenses paid trip for two to Qatar to watch the football semi-finals this December? You’d think that to score this experience of a lifetime, you’ll have to purchase something expensive or enter a difficult contest, but no – just use your Touch ‘n Go RFID for highway toll payment. That’s it! There’s also 10 consolation prizes of RM200 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit.

If you don’t already have Touch ‘n Go RFID on your car, get the sticker for only RM35 and use it from now till August 5 to be in the running. If you’re already a Touch ‘n Go RFID user, just continue with your daily routine.

You’ll need to submit a creative video, picture or caption on ‘Why you like Touch n Go RFID?’ on social media. This can be on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, but make sure your account is public. Along with the creative post, tag @MyTouchnGo and #TNGFootball2022. Not on social media? Just email your submission to [email protected]. You can submit as many entries as you like.

New to Touch ‘n Go RFID and wondering what this new technology is all about? Find out all about RFID and its advantages here.

It’s easy to purchase Touch ‘n Go RFID, and you can do so at fitment centres, via the Touch ‘n Go eWallet app, Shell and Petronas stations, the official Touch ‘n Go store on Lazada and Shopee, and also Touch ‘n Go service and sales centres at Nu Sentral and Bangsar South. For the full list of places to purchase, click here. Unlike in the early pilot programme days, today’s Touch ‘n Go RFID self-fitment kit is designed for you to DIY – here’s a step-by-step guide on how it’s done.

If you’re a new Touch ‘n Go RFID user, remember to always enter and exit the toll plaza’s RFID lane, and ensure that your Touch ‘n Go eWallet has sufficient credit. For more info and the full terms and conditions of this contest, click here. Good luck!