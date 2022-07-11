In Cars, International News, Volvo / By Paul Tan / 11 July 2022 8:18 pm / 0 comments

Volvo has announced that it will be leaving the ACEA lobbying group by the end of 2022 due to clashes between its zero emissions strategy and the ACEA’s overall stance.

According to a Volvo statement, its “sustainability strategy and ambitions are not fully aligned with ACEA’s positioning and way of working at this stage. We therefore believe it is better to take a different path for now. What we do as a sector will play a major role in deciding whether the world has a fighting chance to curb climate change.”

It is the second automaker to announce that it is leaving the ACEA this year. In June 2022, Stellantis announced its departure by the end of 2022 because it wanted to address issues and challenges of future mobility differently instead of using traditional lobbying activity.

Volvo plans to sell exclusively EVs by 2030. The stance of Stellantis is the exact opposite of Volvo, calling for a more gradual transition to EVs. Its CEO has called the transition to EVs a political choice rather than an industrial one. So basically it looks like ACEA is too progressive for Stellantis and too conservative for Volvo.

The European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) has been around since 1991 and it is the main lobbying and standards group of the European Union’s automotive industry.

Other than Volvo and Stellantis, other ACEA members include BMW, DAF, Daimler Truck, Ford of Europe, Ferrari, Honda, Hyundai Motor Europe, Iveco, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Toyota Europe, and Volkswagen Group.