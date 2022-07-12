In Local News / By Danny Tan / 12 July 2022 4:20 pm / 0 comments

JPJ has announced that AMN and VJH number plates are currently up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Perak’s latest running number series is ‘AMN’, and it’s open for bidding today, July 12. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, and this window closes 10pm on July 16 (this Saturday). As usual, the results will be out the following day, July 17. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also currently available on JPJ eBid is a WP Kuala Lumpur series, ‘VJH’. The bidding period for this one started on July 10 and will close at 10pm on July 14. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

