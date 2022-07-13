In Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 July 2022 3:06 pm / 1 comment

As Borgo Panigale’s flagship superbike, the 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 is now updated and priced at RM145,900 in Malaysia, with the Panigale V4S with electronic suspension tagged at RM188,900 (previously priced at RM. An electronics suite update brings the Panigale V4 closer to the Ducati Corse prototypes raced in the World Superbike Championship (WSBK), making the bike easier and more intuitive for riders of all levels.

The updated electronics package includes the new Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO 2 software, with three rider selectable levels and different gear-by-gear calibration. Developed to optimise engine braking intensity according to rear wheel load, EBC increases as the rider approaches the apex, allowing the bike to slow and tighten the line while reducing rear wheel lockup and increasing cornering stability.

Also updated is the the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS), for smoother gear changes at every degree of throttle opening, both partial and full. While shifting at part throttle, the updated DQS now shifts by retarding ignition timing instead of the previous method of cutting the fuel.

For road riders, this means a smoother shift while changing gear, eliminating the hesitation that came with the previous Panigale V4. For track duty, at wide open throttle, the system reverts to cutting the fuel injection, as per usual practice, but the torque restitution phase has been refined allowing for a linear power delivery.

Engine heat management also gets a revision, catering to the heavy duty heat cycles the Panigale V4 experiences during track sessions. This also has the benefit of better management of operating temperatures and greater thermal comfort for the rider during road use.

Refinements have also been made to the Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and ride-by-wire systems, to improve rider feel on the Panigale V4. The traction control update delivers better accuracy and control as a function of lean angle while the power delivery improves throttle response.

For owners of the 2022 Panigale V4, V4S and V4 SP2, the software suite can be updated via a service appointment made at the nearest authorised Ducati Malaysia service centre.

GALLERY: 2023 Ducati Panigale V4