In Local News / By Danny Tan / 13 July 2022 9:28 am / 0 comments

Good morning, boss. JPJ has announced that CEQ and KFK are the next number plate series up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Pahang’s latest running number series is ‘CEQ’, and it will be open for tender on July 15 (this Friday). The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on July 19. As usual, the results will be out the following day, July 20. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Available now on JPJ eBid is the Kedah series ‘KFK’. The bidding period starts today (July 13) and will close at 10pm on July 17. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon or planning for a new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

Since the letter ‘O’ is not allowed on number plates, ‘Q’ is the closest thing to the vowel, which means ‘CEQ’ is the closest thing to CEO. You’d think that there aren’t that many chief executive officers around for this series to be popular, but just look at the recent demand for ‘8055’ plates. In Malaysia, everyone is a boss, from the anneh at the mamak to your actual boss.