In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 July 2022 4:47 pm / 0 comments

The 2022 Card Packtalk Edge motorcycle communicator is now in Malaysia, a further refinement of the previous generation Packtalk Bold. The Packtalk Edge adds several enhancements for ease of use while on-the-go including a new design that deletes the pop-up aerial of the Bold.

A new “Air Mount” system replaces the old catch-and-tab mounting on the Packtalk Bold, the Packtalk Edge using a magnetic mount with secondary latches for added security. Removal of the Packtalk Edge is via a single finger on the front catch, and the unit slips out easily, with mounting a matter of just slipping it into the helmet mount and pressing down lightly.

Charging is done with USB Type-C, replacing the previous Micro-USB charging port, and battery life is claimed to be 13 hours. Using Bluetooth 5.2 and Dynamic Mesh, the Packtalk Edge allows connectivity between two to 15 devices, with communication range said to be up to 1,600 meters.

Volume control is down with a wheel selector located to the rear of the Packtalk Edge, while selecting options such as song selection, usage options, messaging and the like done with voice command. Naturally, smartphone connectivity is the reason for the Packtalk Edge, with music streaming, navigation, and calls done seamlessly, while the built-in FM radio provides another entertainment and information option.

Fully waterproof, the Packtalk Edge comes with speakers by JBL while firmware updates are performed over the air via an internet connection. Authorised distributor for Card in Malaysia, Sinar Puncak, said only the Packtalk Edge single pack is offered at the moment, with the double pack containing two units for rider and pillion coming in at a later date, with pricing to be announced.

The Packtalk Edge retails for RM1,649. The lowest we’ve seen it on Shopee is this listing for RM1,485.