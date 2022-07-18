In Advertorial, Cars, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 18 July 2022 1:38 pm / 0 comments

There’s no denying that electro-mobility is the next big thing, but like with all new frontiers, there are plenty of unknowns to navigate, with the average consumer undoubtedly having countless questions about the tech and related aspects.

That’s where the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022 comes in – the country’s first comprehensive EV showcase, which is set to take place next weekend (July 23-24) at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), aims to answer all the questions you might have about electrification, should you be looking to make the leap into the future at this point.

The EVx showcase will allow you to explore all facets of electrification under one roof. You’ll be able to view all-electric vehicles from various brands as well as test drive them to get a first-hand experience of what the future of motoring is all about.

Additionally, you’ll be able to get a better idea of the charging infrastructure and the commercial solutions available in the market at present, and also glean valuable info through various talks by industry experts and stakeholders in the ecosystem.

Present at the showcase will be EV Connection (EVC), a pioneer in the field of electric vehicle charging solutions. The TUV certified installer has plenty of expertise in the field, being an authorised EV charging station distributor for brands such as ABB and Hager as well as an authorised service provider and EV charging station installer for brands such as Mercedes Benz, Volvo and Porsche in the country.

For EVX, the company will have a variety of AC chargers and DC fast chargers on display, and aside from getting EV enthusiasts acquainted with its range of services, will also be sharing the various aspects of its JomCharge app.

Aside from EVC, participating brands include Petronas, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Tesla (via Vision Motor Sports), Exicom and RHB Bank, among others.

If you’re one of the first 70 customers to book an electric vehicle at EVx, you’ll receive an exclusive EVx goodie bag, complete with RM1,000 worth of vouchers for (auto window film from V-Kool) and (air purification solutions from Blueair), as well as a RM1,000 voucher for a home photovoltaic (solar power) system from Alpha Solar. Buyers will also get attractive financing rates for EVs from RHB Bank.

EVx is open to the public and entry is free. The paultan.org editorial team – of which one is an EV user, another with an EV on the way, and one more a former EV owner – will be present at the event to answer any EV-related questions you may have. See you at EVx this July 23-24!