In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 19 July 2022 10:17 am / 0 comments

Electric cars existed before Tesla, but it was Elon Musk’s EV company, among other things, that pushed the traditional carmakers to seriously embrace electric propulsion. With the Model S, Tesla showed that an EV can be high performance, desirable and viable. An SUV (Model X) followed suit, and then we had the Model 3 compact sedan and its Model Y crossover sister.

Vision Motorsports and Zaibar Automobile will be representing Tesla at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022 and they will have the Model 3 on display. There are Standard, Long Range and Performance versions of the Model 3, with the latter two equipped with dual-motor AWD.

The Long Range AWD is probably the balance between price and performance. Coming in at RM380k, the LR has a claimed range of 576 km per full charge, which is the highest in the range (Standard 437 km, Performance 506 km). It does the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 4.2 seconds and top speed is 233 km/h. Sure, the Performance goes even faster (3.1 seconds, 260 km/h) but do you really need that extra speed? If not, the LR has 70 km range advantage and is RM40k cheaper.

Aside from Tesla, participating brands include BMW, Petronas, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, EV Connection, Exicom, RHB Bank and others.

Besides to check out the EVs on sale in Malaysia, come to the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022 to learn about electric motoring from car manufacturers, ecosystem stakeholders and EV owners, who will all be present to educate and enlighten.

Considering an electric vehicle but unsure about financing compared to ICE cars, public charging facilities, the cost of installing home chargers and the type of chargers in the market today? How about the car’s battery itself – how long will the battery last, and how much will it degrade over time?

EVx, Malaysia’s first comprehensive EV showcase, is the place to be to learn about buying, owning and living with an EV in Malaysia, with talks by industry experts and ownership discussion forums. EVx will be happening next weekend, July 23-24, in Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), so come on down and have an immersive experience with the future of motoring. The good, the bad and the unfortunate truths – all in one place.

If you’re ready for the EV life, book one at EVx. The first 70 customers will receive an exclusive EVx goodie bag, complete with RM2,000 worth of auto window film (V-Kool), air purification solutions (Blueair) vouchers and including a RM1,000 voucher for a home photovoltaic (solar power) system from Alpha Solar. Buyers will also get attractive financing rates for EVs from RHB Bank.

EVx is open to the public and entry is free. Come and say hello to the paultan.org editorial team (one is an EV user, another has an EV on the way, and one more is a former EV owner) and ask us your electric car questions. See you there!