In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 19 July 2022 12:31 pm / 0 comments

Charging is one of key aspects of electric vehicle ownership, and this topic is just one of many related to electrification that will be discussed at the upcoming paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022.

Set to take place this weekend (July 23-24) at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), EVx is Malaysia’s first comprehensive EV showcase that allows anyone remotely interested in electro-mobility to explore all facts of electrification in one place.

Hailing from India, Exicom Power Solutions is one of the main partners of EVx, and the company will be presenting various charging solutions for current and future owners of electrified vehicles. These include a small and compact AC charger that is designed for easy mobility and is capable of supplying 3.3 kW of charging power.

Exicom also offers its range of Spin AC chargers for residential applications with outputs of 7.5 kW or 22 kW. The Spin AC chargers take up very little room in your home and come equipped with a range of useful features like a display screen for a quick glance of the charging status as well as various connected functions.

The latter works with a dedicated Spin app that not only allows for smartwatch integration, but also the ability to share access to the charger with other electrified vehicle owners, charge scheduling, warranty management and other services.

Beyond AC chargers, Exicom also has its range of Harmony DC fast chargers that are suitable for commercial applications. The Harmony range is innovative in its design with easy integration to existing payment platforms via the Open Charge Point Protocol 1.6-J (OCPP 1.6-J) standard.

At EVx, Exicom will showcase two versions of its Harmony DC fast charger. The first can deliver 30 kW through a CCS connection, while the other supports multiple charging standards with a combined output of 82 kW. The company also offers 60 kW, 120 kW and 180 kW options depending on the requirements of its customers.

In addition to charging products, Exicom will be presenting its energy storage solutions which aim to support the limitations of the incoming power supply. These include a battery cube with 131 kWh of energy capacity, which can be extended to 800 kWh thanks to its modular design. Similarly, there will also be a power cube with 130 kWh of capacity, expandable up to 300 kWh.

These high-capacity energy storage products can be integrated with a solar photovoltaic system, allowing them to recharged using the power of the sun. The stored energy can then be used for other purposes like powering a home or to recharge an EV at home.

This idea of having your very own energy station at home is just one of many that you can explore at EVx. You’ll also be able to learn more about electrification through various talks by industry experts and discussion forums. Aside from Exicom, other participating include BMW, Petronas, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, EV Connection, RHB Bank and others.

Should you decide to book an electric vehicle at EVx, the first 70 customers will receive an exclusive EVx goodie bag, complete with RM2,000 worth of auto window film (V-Kool), air purification solutions (Blueair) and home solar PV power system (Alpha Solar) vouchers. Test drives of EVs are available at the event.

EVx takes place this weekend and is open to the public with no entry fee, so come on down to SCCC to immerse yourself in the EV world and say hello to the paultan.org editorial team (one is an EV user, another has an EV on the way, and one more is a former EV owner). See you there!