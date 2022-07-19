In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 19 July 2022 4:52 pm / 0 comments

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022 is taking place next weekend from July 23 to 24 at the Setia City Convention Centre, where the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric will be available to view along with other zero tailpipe emissions vehicles.

Volvo Car Malaysia is among the key players in leading the industry towards mainstream electrification, and its roll-out of the country’s first locally assembled fully electric vehicle – the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric – is testament to its role in driving the country’s passenger vehicle industry towards a carbon-neutral future.

Bringing the security of all-wheel-drive, the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric offers a battery range of more than 400 km on a single charge, assuring its users of a worry-free drive in most daily applications. Furthermore with a base shared with the XC40 Recharge T5 that draws upon more traditional internal combustion, the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric offers a welcoming, non-intimidating step into fully electric propulsion for first-time adopters.

Through Volvo Car Malaysia’s own EV assembly plant in the country, the carmaker has the means to support the launch of one new electric vehicle per year in Malaysia for the next five years, enabling it to not only cater to the demand of the local market, but to also export pure EV models to markets within the ASEAN region and to become the one of the region’s activity hubs for EVs.

Further afield, Volvo is also the first carmaker to sign on with the SteelZero initiative for expanding carbon neutrality into the materials used in manufacturing, such as steel which accounts for 7% of all greenhouse gas emissions. Locally, Volvo Car Malaysia’s launch of the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is an extension of the brand’s wider climate action into the Malaysian market.

EVx is Malaysia’s first comprehensive electric vehicles showcase where you will get to learn about what’s involved in buying, owning and living with an EV, and you’ll get to listen to industry experts as well as hear from actual owners of electric vehicles at this showcase.

In addition to Volvo, brands that will also be participating in EVx also include Petronas, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla (via Vision Motorsports), EV Connection, Exicom, RHB Bank and several more. There’s no better place to jump into ownership of an electric vehicle than at EVx, and not just for the knowledge base that will be present.

Attractive deals are on offer, too, and here the first 70 customers to book an electric vehicle at the event will receive an exclusive EVx goodie bag with RM2,000 worth of vouchers for vehicle window film from V-Kool and air purification solutions by Blueair, and a RM1,000 voucher for a home photovoltaic (solar power) system from Alpha Solar. Financing your purchase? You’ll get access to attractive rates from RHB Bank.

Keen to learn more about this new segment of motoring in Malaysia? Come on over, and entry to EVx is open to the public, and free of charge. Drop by and say hi to the paultan.org editorial team; one is an EV user, another has an EV on the way, and one more is a former EV owner. See you at the Setia City Convention Centre, July 23 to 24!