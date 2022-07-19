In Bikes, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 July 2022 12:45 pm / 0 comments

For greater engagement with its customers, Modenas, or Motosikal dan Enjin Nasional, today launched its new Modenas e-membership programme promising greater benefits and rewards. Among the benefits available to programme members are a RM15 spare parts voucher redeemable at the Modenas eShop, 15% discount on spare parts at authorised Modenas service centres, RM10 e-voucher for member introductions and a birthday discount voucher.

As well as the above, free 24-hours break-down towing assistance within a 100 km round trip radius to the nearest Modenas service centre is also provided. However, this free service is limited to a maximum of four times a year.

Existing members can now renew or apply for their new e-membership card at any Modenas service centre nationwide or via online registration at www.modenas.my, with further information available via the Modenas Careline at 1-800-880-181 or WhatsApp at 019-570 8135. “With the new

membership program along with its attractive benefits and rewards in place, we are targeting to receive 1,000 new member sign-ups in the second quarter of this year,” said Roslan Roskan, Chief Executive Officer of MODENAS.