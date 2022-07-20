In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 20 July 2022 4:10 pm / 0 comments

If you haven’t gotten up close with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s first fully-electric Mercedes-Benz model, the EQA 250 AMG Line, here’s the chance to do so at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022 this coming weekend. Hap Seng Star will be showcasing the all-electric crossover at the event, which takes place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) on July 23-24.

As is the case with all EVs, the fully-imported model benefits from the government’s electric vehicle incentives, and is currently priced at RM286,888 (on-the-road without insurance). For the money, you get an EV equipped with a front-mounted electric motor putting out 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 375 Nm, which provides the car with a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 8.9 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h.

A 66.5 kWh lithium-ion battery offers the EQA up to 429 km of travel range (based on WLTP standard), and can be recharged fully in five hours and 45 minutes using the vehicle’s 11 kW onboard AC charger (Type 2). With a DC fast charger, the battery can be brought from a 10 to 80% state of charge (SoC) in just 32 minutes at a rate of 100 kW (CCS2 connection). The EQA comes with a four-year, unlimited mileage warranty, and the EV battery is covered for eight years or 160,000 km, whichever comes first.

Aside from Mercedes-Benz, participating brands at EVx include Petronas, BMW, Volvo, Tesla (via Vision Motor Sports), EVC, Exicom, RHB Bank and others.

The country’s first comprehensive EV showcase aims to answer all the questions you might have about electrification and allow you to explore all its facets conveniently, under one roof. Beside being able to view and test drive all-electric vehicles from various brands, you can also get a better idea of the charging infrastructure and the commercial solutions available in the market at present.

The event also allow you to glean valuable info about electric motoring from car manufacturers, ecosystem stakeholders and EV owners, who will all be present to educate and enlighten.

If you’re one of the first 70 customers to book an electric vehicle at EVx, you’ll receive an exclusive EVx goodie bag, complete with RM2,000 worth of auto window film (V-Kool) and air purification solutions (Blueair) vouchers, including a RM1,000 voucher for a home photovoltaic (solar power) system from Alpha Solar. Buyers will also get attractive financing rates for EVs from RHB Bank.

EVx is open to the public and entry is free. The paultan.org editorial team, of which one is an EV user, another with an EV on the way, and one more a former EV owner, will be present at the event to answer any EV-related questions you may have. See you there!