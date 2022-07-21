In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 21 July 2022 4:28 pm / 0 comments

KTM has announced new services and extensions for KTM Komuter Klang Valley and Northern sectors. More trains means less waiting, which is good news for commuters.

For KTM Komuter Klang Valley, it involves the Batu Caves – Pulau Sebang – Batu Caves route, starting fromnext Monday (July 25). There will be seven service extensions to and from the Pulau Sebang station on weekdays, and one service extension from Pulau Sebang on weekends and public holidays.

For KTM Komuter Northern, the will be one extra service each for the Padang Besar – Butterworth, Butterworth – Padang Besar, Padang Rengas – Butterworth and Butterworth – Padang Rengas routes. This is effective tomorrow (July 22).

The full train schedule is available at KTM’s official website or the MyRailtime app.