In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Danny Tan / 22 July 2022 5:32 pm / 0 comments

Round 2 of the MSF SuperMoto Series 2022 is happening this weekend at the very quick northern circuit of UniMAP Perlis, and excitement is building up thanks to the confirmed participation of several genuine Malaysian two-wheel racing superstars.

It will be a varied and colourful combination of local and international riders this weekend. How about MSBK vs MSF vs ARRC vs BSB vs ETC vs ATC vs Moto2 vs Moto3 vs FIM SuperMoto S4 vs FIM Supermoto Asia vs Motocross?

Yup, you will be treated to a Malaysia Super Bike Championship rider vs MSF SuperMoto Champion vs Asia Road Racing Champion vs British Super Bike rider vs European Talent Cup rider vs Asia Talent Cup rider vs CEV Moto3 rider vs World Moto2 rider vs FIM SuperMoto S4 Europe rider vs FIM Asia SuperMoto Champion vs Johor Motocross Series rider. Here’s the list.

Daniel Haiqal

MSF SuperMoto AllStars Champion 2021; Malaysia SuperBike 1000 Superstock B Champion 2019; Asia Road Racing Championship 2020 & 2022

Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman

World Moto2 in 2013-2015 with best 4th in Suzuka 2015; reigning Asia Road Racing Championship SuperBike 1000 Champion of 2019

Mohd Khairi Zakaria

FIM Asia SuperMoto Champion 2013

Mohd Khuzaini Mahmood

Johor Motocross Series 2018 Novice Champion

Ian Robert Dublin

Malaysia SuperBike 250 & 1000; guest start in British SuperBike Series

Khairulamirin Yahaya

European S4 Supermoto Championship 2021; Spanish SuperMoto Championship 2019 & 2020

Zhafir Zarkasha

Malaysia SuperBike 250 Championship

Muhd Sharul ‘Juan’ Ezwan

Asia Talent Cup, European Talent Cup, and Spanish CEV

Lewis Cornish

FIM Asia SuperMoto Champion 2017

Adam Norrodin

Moto2 2019 rider; 2016-2018 Moto3; 2015 FIM CEV Championship

The quality of the grid is top notch, with riders of various disciplines, experience, and age coming together to battle it out – expect fierce racing in all three race sessions. Historically in MSF SuperMoto, the road-racing riders have scored above those of the mixed-surface or motocross background, but not by a lot. This provides the prospect of race-long wheel-to-wheel skirmishes amongst elite riders.

Last year’s AllStars championship runner-up and Asia Road Racing 2019 champion Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman will be chasing his first win in the Pole Position 5-lap sprint ‘Super Rocco’ race, which has eluded him so far. “Super Rocco is always the furious of all the races as it’s so short and requires concentration and precision right from the start, and it is just something that I really just want to be able to claim as a winner,” he said.

Race day is this Sunday and live streaming on the MotoMSF Facebook page starts 11.30 am. Catch all the action and your favourite riders as they slide their way around the fast UniMAP Perlis circuit.