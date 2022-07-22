In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 22 July 2022 8:33 pm / 0 comments

Electrification represents a marked shift in the automobiles we will be using in the future, and particularly with full EVs, there will similarly be a considerable change in how motorists live with their vehicles.

A dependable knowledge base makes for a solid foundation for those looking to begin their electrified motoring journey, and this is what the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022 aims to achieve at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) this weekend, July 23-24 – by answering the questions you may have regarding electric vehicles and living with them.

Vehicle charging solutions will be an integral part of living with an electric vehicle, and to that end EVhub.my will be at EVx 2022 to showcase a selection of smart chargers and electrical load management systems.

Part of the EVhub.my portfolio is Wallbox, an award-winning manufacturer of advanced EV chargers for both AC and DC types, as well as solutions to integrate vehicle charging with photovoltaic (solar energy) systems to enable green charging, with reduced reliance on the electricity grid.

Among the chargers available from Wallbox are the Pulsar Plus, Commander 2 and the Copper SB, all of which can charge at 7.4 kW from a single-phase supply or up to 22 kW from a three-phase supply, as well as the Quasar that is a 7.4 kW single-phase charger.

Between these chargers, there are a plethora of connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, optional 3G/4G) and user access possibilities (myWallbox app, RFID card, password protection, facial recognition) to ease their day-to-day usage, as well as options for power boosting and power sharing. Certainly, safety is key with electrical equipment; Wallbox products have integrated DC leakage protection, as well as dust and water ingress protection up to IP54 and impact resistance of IK08 or IK10.

Wallbox also provides load management solutions for home and business applications, which can include features such as peak shaving to protect against overloading, vehicle charging with solely solar power or a blend of solar and grid electricity, and vehicle-to-home (V2H) charging to supplement home electricity or provide emergency supply.

Learn about Wallbox and more about EV charging solutions from EVhub.my, which is one of several brands that will be at EVx 2022 in addition to Petronas, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Tesla (via Vision Motor Sports), Tenaga Nasional, EVC, Exicom and RHB Bank and more.

Of course, there are perks to buying an EV at EVx 2022. Be one of the first 70 customers to make an EV booking at the event, and you’ll receive an exclusive EVx goodie bag that includes RM1,000 worth of vouchers for auto window film from V-Kool and air purification solutions from Blueair, as well as a RM1,000 voucher for a home photovoltaic (solar power) system from Alpha Solar. Customers buying on finance will also get attractive rates from RHB Bank.

Taking place this weekend of July 23 and 24 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), EVx is open to the public and entry is free. The paultan.org editorial team includes one who has owned an EV, one who currently does and another with one on the way, and will be present at the event to answer any EV-related questions you may have. See you there!