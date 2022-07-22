In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 22 July 2022 4:53 pm / 0 comments

Tesla shook up the automotive world when it introduced the Model S a decade ago at a time when traditional carmakers were still focused on internal combustion engines. The Model S’ arrival was proof that an electric vehicle (EV) could deliver high levels of performance while also being stylish and viable to live with daily. Tesla CEO Elon Musk would later add other EVs to the line-up, namely the Model X, Model 3 and Model Y, completing his vision of a “S3XY” line-up.

At the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022, Vision Motorsports and Zaibar Automobile will be representing Tesla and both companies will have the Model 3 on display. There are Standard, Long Range and Performance versions of the Model 3, with the latter two equipped with dual-motor AWD.

At RM380k, the Long Range AWD version of the Model 3 provides a good balance between price and performance. With a claimed range of 576 km per full charge, the LR offers the most zero-emissions driving distance in the range, followed by the Performance (506 km) and Standard (437 km).

It’s dual-motor AWD electric powertrain also enables it to get from 0-100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds and on to a top speed of 233 km/h. Of course, the Performance delivers even more performance (3.1 seconds, 260 km/h), but that comes at a cost of 70 km of range and an extra RM40k – ask yourself if it’s worth it.

In addition to Tesla, other participating brands at EVx include BMW, Petronas, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, EV Connection, Exicom, RHB Bank and others.

Beyond the EVs that are available for sale in Malaysia, you’ll also be able to learn about electric motoring from car manufacturers, ecosystem stakeholders and EV owners, who will all be present to share their knowledge and experience.

Whether you’re a current EV owner or looking to become one, there’s something new to learn at EVx, like the financing costs compared to ICE cars, the technology behind EV batteries, the state of public charging networks, the cost of installing a home charger and the type of chargers available in the market currently.

At Malaysia’s first comprehensive EV showcase, EVx attendees will discover what it’s like to buy, own and live with an EV in Malaysia. Besides talks by industry experts, there will also be ownership discussion forums if you want to find out the first-hand experiences of current owners. The event takes place this weekend (July 23-24) at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), so make your way down to find out what the future of motoring is like.

Should you be ready to pull the trigger on an EV, the first 70 customers to book one at EVx will receive an exclusive EVx goodie bag, complete with RM2,000 worth of auto window film (V-Kool), air purification solutions (Blueair) vouchers and including a RM1,000 voucher for a home photovoltaic (solar power) system from Alpha Solar. Buyers will also get attractive financing rates for EVs from RHB Bank.

EVx is open to the public with no entry fee, so make your way to SCCC and say hello to the paultan.org editorial team (one is an EV user, another has an EV on the way, and one more is a former EV owner). Hope to see you there!