In Local News / By Mick Chan / 23 July 2022 12:51 pm / 2 comments

A cement truck has collided with two other vehicles before crashing into the highway divider and then crashing into a third vehicle travelling in the opposite direction on the North South Expressway (NSE) yesterday, the New Straits Times has reported.

Occuring at 10am yesterday at KM 336.3 of the NSE, the incident resulted in the driver of a four-wheel-drive vehicle sustaining head injuries, and caused a 3 km traffic crawl in both directions of the expressway between Tapah and Bidor, according to the report.

Initial investigations found that the cement truck was travelling on the left-hand-side lane in the southbound direction when it crashed into the 4WD vehicle and an Audi, said Tapah police chief Superintendent Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail.

“The crash led to the truck driver losing control of his vehicle, which skidded and hit the expressway’s divider before it entered the opposite direction and collided with a Toyota Yaris,” Wan Azharuddin said. The cement truck landed in a drain upon impact with the Yaris while the 28-year-old truck driver emerged unhurt, the Tapah police chief said.

The police were in the process of conducting a urine test on the truck driver, and are investigating the case under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, Wan Azharuddin was quoted as saying.