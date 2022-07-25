In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / 25 July 2022 7:42 pm / 0 comments

Announced in November last year, the Hyundai Motor Group launched the Supernal urban air mobility brand which has been developing an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for ride-sharing applications; the group has now previewed the air mobility craft’s cabin concept at the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow.

Previously shown in full form, the Supernal eVTOL craft is shown here with just its fuselage and outfitted cabin, which seats five and aims to harness automotive design processes and materials in order to optimise the advanced air mobility (AAM) market, while meeting the highest safety standards of commercial aviation, said the Hyundai group.

Supernal takes a reductive approach to building a cabin for its eVTOL craft such as used in the automotive realm, and the air mobility cabin concept uses forged carbon-fibre as well as ergonomically contoured seats. The deployable seats consoles are designed to mimic the centre consoles of cars, which provide a charging station as well as stowage space for small items.

Meanwhile, a combination of lighting methods, including overhead lights inspired by automobile sunroofs, can be adjusted through the various stages of flight in order to emulate a light therapy effect. Also drawing on automotive space innovation is a cabin layout that features a minimised bulkhead, enabling generous headroom and better packaging, the company said.

“Supernal is partnering with Hyundai Motor Group’s top automotive designers to develop our eVTOL vehicle for manufacturability and widespread public acceptance. We are taking the time to create a safe, lightweight commercial eVTOL that provides our future passengers with the security and comfort they find in their own cars,” said Hyundai Motor Group president and Supernal CEO Jaiwon Shin.

The US-based operations for the Supernal battery-powered eVTOL urban mobility craft is just one of the Hyundai Motor Group’s plans in the pipeline, as the group’s Korea-based regional air mobility division is also developing a hydrogen-powered, mid-sized vehicle for city-to-city use for journeys transporting cargo and passengers. The Korean division plans to launch the hydrogen-powered vehicle service in the 2030s, according to the group.

As announced last November, Hyundai Motor Group plans for Supernal to have its first commercial eVTOL flight take place in 2028. The first urban mobility aircraft will be based on the S-A1 Urban Air Mobility concept VTOL craft, which is a four-rotor craft that rated for a cruising speed of 290 km/h at altitudes of between 300 metres and 600 metres above ground, and is capable of flights up to 100 km at a time.

This is rated for a cruising speed of 290 km/h at altitudes between 300 m and 600 m above ground, with a flight range of 100 km at a time, said Hyundai. The S-A1 will require between five to seven minutes of recharging when operating at its peak.