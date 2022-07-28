In Cars, Kia, Local News / By Danny Tan / 28 July 2022 11:41 am / 2 comments

Dinamikjaya Motors, part of the Bermaz Group and the new sole distributor for the Kia brand in Malaysia, has opened its flagship Kia 3S Centre in the Klang Valley. It is located at 1, Jalan Pelukis U1/46, Temasya Industrial Park in the square heavily populated by car brands.

The Glenmarie outlet has Kia’s new brand identity of the ‘Kia Store’ concept. The BI aims to shift customers’ mindset and provide them with a meaningful experience with Kia, the company says. The spaces in the showroom are separated by a red loop across the store that connects the display and customer areas.

The showroom is heavy on wood, which Kia says “radiates an earthy cosiness with a minimalistic and natural sensibility that gives the customer a warm space”. The achromatic colour theme is “infused with a futuristic tone with its metallic surfaces and reflections” and this offers “tranquillity that ensures the display vehicles receive undivided attention”.

The 39,240 sq.ft facility can display up to four vehicles and there are 20 operational service bays with skilled technicians. Dinamikjaya says that it has the latest manufacturer’s diagnostic equipment and maintenance tools. Customers can enjoy a waiting lounge with refreshments and a working space with WiFi.

The showroom is open from 8.30 am to 7pm weekdays, 9am to 5pm on Saturdays and 10am to 5pm on Sundays and public holidays. Meanwhile, the service centre operates from 8am to 5pm on weekdays and 8am to 12pm on Saturdays. It’s closed on Sundays and public holidays. The showroom’s contact number is 03-50333333 and customers can make service appointments at 03-50333388.