In Audi, Local News / By Mick Chan / 2 August 2022 9:07 am / 6 comments

Audi distributor in Malaysia PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) has announced the reopening of Audi Centre Setia Alam, which was previously closed in June this year for sales and service facilities upgrades.

Audi Centre Setia Alam is now operated by the brand’s dealer partner, Goh Brothers Motor, and the refreshed location continues to be a fully operational 4S centre under one roof, where the Audi Terminal architectural concept offers a contemporary, warm and inviting space, says PHSAM.

Occupying a total of 60,000 square feet, the showroom accommodates 12 display vehicles and is where sales staff will attend to customers’ needs, while the double-storey service centre is home to 17 service bays and has the capacity to service a total of 34 vehicles a day.

Conveniences in Audi Centre Setia Alam include a customer lounge with Wi-Fi connectivity and a refreshed sales delivery area. Customers engaging the services of the aftersales division may also enjoy the pick-up and delivery services offered by the service centre.

File images of Audi Centre Setia Alam, 2019

As an offer for the occasion of the re-opening, Audi Centre Setia Alam invites Audi owners who have not visited the service centre in the past six months for a complimentary 20-point safety and diagnostics check worth RM300. This offer is valid until August 31, 2022.

Located in Setia Alam, as its name indicates, Audi Centre Setia Alam serves the Audi customer base within the township, as well as the surrounding areas of Shah Alam and Klang.

“It is important to work together with our dealer partners to ensure constant improvements in retail and aftersales for Audi owners. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Goh Brothers Motor on this expansion, and I wish them the very best,” MD of PHSAM Erik Winter said in a statement.

As before, Audi Centre Setia Alam continues to be located at No. 22A, Persiaran Setia Dagang, Setia Alam, Seksyen U13, 40170 Shah Alam, Selangor Darul Ehsan, where sales operations are from Mondays to Saturdays, 8:30am to 5:30pm and aftersales operations are from Mondays to Sundays, 8:30am to 5:30pm.