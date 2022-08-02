In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Pan Eu Jin / 2 August 2022 5:34 pm / 4 comments

After 15 generations and over 60 years of the Toyota Crown, all-new versions of the popular sedan for the high and mighty were introduced in four different body styles – Sport, Crossover, Sedan, and Estate. In moving away from a single body style, various versions of the Crown were introduced as Toyota believed that the current-generation Crown had not been able to fully meet the diversifying needs of its customers.

Based on the new Toyota Crown’s bolder and more futuristic design cues, popular renderer Theophilus Chin has gotten to work on giving us an idea of what the all-new Toyota Camry could look like.

As highlighted in the video’s description, the render is based on the current-generation Toyota Camry with stretched wheelbase to accommodate the larger proportions and longer dimensions of the all-new Crown.

The new Crown is longer and taller than the current-generation Camry. The latter measures in at 4,885 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width, 1,445 mm in height, with a 2,825 mm wheelbase, while the Crown measures 4,930 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width, 1,540 mm in height, with a 2,850 mm wheelbase.

To accommodate the proportions of the new Crown, Theo has also lengthened the rear quarter glass and C-pillar section, along with more pronounced – and larger – wheel arches. What’s immediately obvious is the application of the head and taillight designs from the Crown, lending the ‘new Camry’ an even more sleek and stealthy look.

Then multi-projector headlamp design may look familiar as current-generation Lexus vehicles have already begun adopting this new look, on models such as the all-new Lexus RX and Lexus NX , which launched in Malaysia recently.

It may be just a render for now – a teaser of sorts for the imagination – but if the new Camry looked like this, do you think it could hold customers onto the D-segment sedan for a while more? Let us know your thoughts!