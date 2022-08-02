In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International Bike News, International News, TVS Motors / By Mick Chan / 2 August 2022 10:06 am / 2 comments

Hydrogen fuel cell technology is relatively uncommon when compared to battery electric vehicles especially recently, though that may yet change with the emergence of a hydrogen fuel-cell scooter patent attributed to Indian motorcycle manufacturer TVS, according to Motorcycle News.

The patent filing image here shows what could be a pair of hydrogen tanks located behind the downtube of the scooter’s frame, while the filler for the hydrogen is located at the front of the scooter just below its headlight.

A battery is located below the scooter’s footboard, and is present here in this fuel cell configuration to provide additional performance when the rider demands it, as well as to be storage for energy regenerated under deceleration. Meanwhile, the fuel cell recharges the battery when power demands are lower, according to the magazine.

The fuel cell enclosure is located below the scooter’s seat for ease of maintenance, while other components such as the pressure regulator, flow meter and shut-off valve are located further below, near the swingarm pivot. The fuel cell does, however appear to take the place of the underseat storage, which accommodates one full-face helmet in the TVS iQube electric scooter this appears to be based on.

That battery-electric scooter, the TVS iQube that is in production employs a hub-mounted electric motor that produces 4.4 kW (5.9 hp) and 140 Nm of torque (rated torque of 33 Nm), and is fed by a lithium-ion battery pack offering a range of up to 75 km in power mode or 100 km in economy mode.

Top speed is 78 km/h, and charging from an offboard, spike-protected charger takes 4.5 hours to go from 0-80% state of charge.

