3 August 2022

GreenTech has revealed some updates to its ChargEV charging network, announcing that as of now, its chargers will not just be accessible to its members but non-members as well. All users have to do is download the ChargEV mobile app – which is available for both Android and Apple devices – and use it to work a chargEV charge point.

The company says a small charging fee will be imposed on non-members for use of a charging point in selected locations, with the applicable rate being displayed via the app. Meanwhile, current ChargEV and ChargeNow members will continue to receive free access and usage at these selected locations, given that they are already paying RM240 in annual subscription for the service.

The company did not specify the selected locations in which it would offer this service. As of April this year, the ChargEV network is spread over 400 charging outlets nationwide, with outputs ranging from 3.7 kW to 22 kW, depending on the location.

Since GreenTech signed a joint venture with Yinson Green Technologies (a subsidiary of Bursa-listed Yinson) earlier this year, the company has been upgrading its AC charging wallboxes, with the last round seeing 48 charging points receiving new AC wallboxes. The new ChargEV wallbox is a sleeker looking unit that comes with an attached Type 2 cable and a LCD screen, which displays the charging status.

Users can also expect a stronger ChargEV network to be developed in the coming future. Under the agreement, Yinson will own a majority stake in the JV and carry out the commercialisation, operation and maintenance of the ChargEV network, and GreenTech chairman Datuk Hiswani Harun has said that the company expects to increase the number of chargers in the country from the 400 odd units right now to 2,500 units, although no timeframe for this was suggested.