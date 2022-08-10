In Local News / By Danny Tan / 10 August 2022 3:30 pm / 0 comments

JPJ has announced that SWF will be the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Sabah’s latest running number series is ‘SWF’, and it will be open for tender on August 21. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on August 25. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

By the way, there are no restrictions on using Sabah and Sarawak plates in Peninsular Malaysia these days – anyone can buy anything. Swifties, here’s your chance! As this is a car site, we mean Suzuki and not Taylor, but both are nice.