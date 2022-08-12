In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 12 August 2022 3:29 pm / 0 comments

Goodyear Malaysia has launched its improved Worry Free Assurance programme, which is aimed at providing customers with better peace of mind. Where the previous version of the programme only covered selected Goodyear tyres, the new one covers all Goodyear consumer tyres sold from July 1, 2022.

“Since the Malaysian government announced the endemic phase in May, the number of cars on the road has seen an increase of two-fold compared to 2019. As such, we want to encourage our customers to be aware of their vehicle tyre’s health so they can drive with peace of mind,” said Alex Ng, managing director of Goodyear Malaysia.

“As an advocate of on-the-road safety, we believe the new Worry Free Assurance programme will help our customers stay safe and have an enjoyable drive in the long run,” he added.

In addition to coverage for all Goodyear consumer tyres sold, the improved WFA programme also sees an extension to the road hazard warranty from six months to one year. Starting from the date of purchase, customers are eligible for a free one-to-one exchange if their Goodyear tyres are damaged beyond repair by road hazards such as potholes and/or sharp objects for a period of one year.

The tyres should at least have tread depth of 5 mm and above for the exchange, which is an improvement from the previous minimum requirement of 6 mm. Customers will also be provided with two free tyre safety checks on the sixth and 12th months from the date of purchase, which can be done at the original Goodyear Autocare centre where the tyres were purchased.

Finally, the terms and conditions of Goodyear Malaysia’s five-year limited warranty (for manufacturing defects in workmanship or materials used) have been updated such that the coverage now starts from the date of purchase stated in the original invoice instead of from the manufacturing date on the tyres. However, if the original invoice is not available, the limited warranty will cover the tyres from the date of manufacturing instead.

Customers can still easily sign up to be part of the WFA programme by purchasing any Goodyear tyres from Goodyear Autocare or participating outlets, whereby they will be provided with an invoice and WFA card. They can then proceed to register the purchased tyres at Goodyear Malaysia’s official website.