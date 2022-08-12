In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 12 August 2022 5:47 pm / 0 comments

Servicing your Volvo while its new and under warranty is easily accomplished with scheduled servicing, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t provide your beloved ride with the same level of attention and love once that warranty comes to an end.

At Swedish Auto, you can experience top-class care for your Volvo to ensure ultimate safety and performance whilst on the road. This month, the company has a special offer for all Volvo owners looking to service their car.

Make a service appointment booking with Volvo Ara Damansara from now until August 26, 2022, and you will receive a RM200 cash voucher, a complimentary 34-point vehicle health check and free computer diagnostics as part of the service*.

If you’re looking to service your Volvo, the offer from Swedish Auto sounds like a sweet deal. You can book your service appointment online or call 03-76233200 for more information.

*Actual service to be performed within 30 days from the date of booking. Terms and Conditions apply.