In Local News, Motorsports / By Gerard Lye / 16 August 2022 6:21 pm / 0 comments

After being delayed for more than two years, MSF Touge successfully held its first-ever hill climb event that took place along a closed-off stretch of road on Bukit Putus, Negeri Sembilan on August 7, 2022.

The sanctioned event saw 46 cars of various makes and models taking on the 2.4-km course, from a stock Mazda 2 to heavily modified vehicles like a V8-powered Nissan Skyline R32 and many more. Vehicles were split into different classes corresponding to technical regulations set by MSF Touge.

Equally as varied are the participants, which ranged from amateur racers to professional drifters and drivers that have competed on the international level. There were also female racers present at the event, including Vera Teh (Toyota Yaris) as well as Azura and Jane Cheah (both driving Toyota 86s).

Participants were given two practice runs to familiarise themselves with the route before being sent out on three timed runs, with the fastest time determining their final placing. While some drivers set their sights on beating the clock, others aimed to dazzle with their drifting skills, much to the delight of spectators.

By the end of the day, the star of MSF Touge’s first event was Ee Yoong Cherng, who managed set the fastest time of the day – 1:50.376 minutes – in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X to secure the Ultimate Open title. He would also go on to win the Tuner Production class in a Mazda RX-8 with a time of 1:54.918 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Ultimate 1600 class was won by Fariqe Hairuman and his Toyota Corolla AE86 with a time of 1:56.040. Zamil Syaheer in his eye-catching “purple tomyam” S15 took the Super Street Ltd title by setting a time of 1:57.206 minutes.

2022 MSF Touge Stage 1 – Bukit Putus official results; click to enlarge

In other classes, Alan Gtir won the Super Production class in his Honda Fit RS (2:04.053 minutes), while Tan Ten Cek took the top spot in the Road Cars 1600 class (1:57.027 minutes), also using a Fit RS. The Road Cars 2000 class was won by Ahmad Ikram Ajmain in his Toyota 86 (1:53.913 minutes) and Rahmat Rizuawan’s Saga LMST took the Saga Cup title with a time of 2:23.896 minutes).

With the successful running of the first-ever MSF Touge hill climb event, MSF (Malaysia Speed Festival) is looking forward to organise more similar events in the future. “We believe that as organisers, as well as the operations team and the participating teams and drivers, have proven that we are able to run a hill climb event safely in controlled conditions,” said Adian Yein, founder and principal of MSF.

“We hope to be able to expand to other similar road courses around the country, and look forward to support from local councils and administrative bodies so that this exciting and accessible form of motorsport can spread to other parts of Malaysia,” he added.