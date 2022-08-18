In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 August 2022 4:05 pm / 1 comment

2022 Honda CB250R – Candy Chromosphere Red

Now in the Malaysian market is the 2022 Honda CB250R naked sports, priced at RM23,999 – up RM1,000 from the previous price of RM22,999. Pricing for the CB250R does not include road tax, insurance or registration and includes a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

New for 2022 is the front suspension, for this year a pair of Show 41 mm diameter Separate Fork Function – Big Piston (SFF-BP) upside-down forks. The SFF-BP forks come with the damper and spring in separate tubes, giving better damper performance and reducing weight.

This is complemented by a monoshock in the rear with five-step preload adjustment. Weight for the CB250R is claimed to be 144 kg with 10.5-litres of fuel in the tank and seat height is set at 800 mm.

Things remain unchanged in the engine room, with power coming from a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 250 cc power plant producing 27.2 hp at 9,000 rpm and 23.2 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. The slipper clutch equipped six-speed gearbox gets power to the rear wheel via chain final drive.

2022 Honda CB250R – Mat Gun Powder Black Metallic

Standard equipment on the CB250R is two-channel ABS, driven by an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that ensures even brake force distribution to either wheel and minimising rear wheel lift. Braking is done with single hydraulic callipers front and rear, and the CB250R comes with 17-inch wheels shod with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear radial tyres.

Also updated is the LCD instrument display, now coming with a gear position indicator and LED lighting is used throughout. Available colours for the CB250R in Malaysia are Mat Gun Powder Black Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red.