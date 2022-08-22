In Acura, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Pan Eu Jin / 22 August 2022 11:23 am / 0 comments

Acura has revealed the Precision EV concept SUV which showcases the brand’s new design language and direction as it enters an era of electrification starting in 2024. That same year will see the company unveil a “dynamically styled all-electric SUV” previewed by this concept.

The new take on the Acura Precision Crafted Performance design language being showcased was inspired by the elegance, artistry and harmonious form and function seen on luxury Italian powerboats. The new concept also projects the company’s intense focus on performance with a wide and athletic stance.

Painted in Double Apex Blue colour with a matte finish, the Precision EV concept features an illuminated Acura Diamond Pentagon grille, Chicane daytime running lights and new Particle Glitch lighting on the front and rear. The same Particle Glitch design theme is repeated on the SUV’s 23-inch wheels.

Inside, the cabin is inspired by the cockpit of a Formula 1 race car with a low-slung driving position, and a two-grip yoke-style steering wheel. Two drive modes are available – Instinctive Drive and Spiritual Lounge.

The former increases the connection between car and driver with racing-style digital displays, along with red ambient lighting. As for the Spiritual Lounge drive mode, the steering retracts while the cabin transforms into a warm and calming environment with soothing scents and ‘underwater’ animated projections.

The cabin is also decked out with sustainable and environmentally-responsible materials, including marbled recycled plastic, recycled aluminium and 100% biomass leather. Adding a sense of warmth and connection to nature are FSC certified wood trims sourced from responsibly managed forests. The Precision EV concept also previews the new generation of Acura (Human-machine Interface) HMI through the curved transparent display with haptic touch features.

One detail left out is the powertrain that is used by the Acura Precision EV concept, although reports suggest it will use General Motors’ Ultium platform as per a partnership involving Honda. Acura’s first EV is rumoured to be called the ZDX and is said to be sized around the current RDX and have a lot in common with the upcoming Honda Prologue.



