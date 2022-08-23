In Aston Martin, Cars, International News / By Pan Eu Jin / 23 August 2022 2:49 pm / 0 comments

After revealing the final edition V12 Vantage in March this year, Aston Martin has revealed the final-final V12 Vantage Roadster. This time, only 249 units will be made (vs 333 coupes) and surprise surprise, they’re all sold out.

These will be the very last Vantage Roadsters with V12 engines, in this case 5.2 litre quad-cam twin-turbo units with 700 PS at 6,000 rpm and 753 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The numbers also make it the the most powerful Vantage Roadster ever. The V12 engine is paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and a mechanical limited-slip differential, driving the rear wheels.

The customary 0-100 km/h sprint takes just 3.5 seconds, while top speed is an even 200 mph (322 km/h). Compared to the standard V8-powered Vantage Roadster, the V12 farewell special is a scant 0.2 seconds quicker to 100 km/h and 16 km/h faster at full whack – not all that significant, but the novelty factor alone is worth far more than sheer numbers.

Like the V12 Vantage hardtop, the Roadster’s transmission has been recalibrated for quicker shifts, while its adaptive dampers have been custom-tuned. The steering calibration on the Roadster is also similar to the V12 Vantage, offering maximum steering feel and response. Braking performance is provided by carbon ceramic brakes – 23 kg lighter than the standard steel set – with six-pot calipers in the front and four-pot calipers at the rear.

That’s not the only weight-saving measure on the V12 Vantage Roadster, as its front bumper, clamshell bonnet, front fenders, and door sills are made of lightweight carbon-fibre. Composite materials are also used on the rear bumper and deck lid to shed a few extra kilos.

On top of all that, it gets a lightweight battery while its centre-mounted twin-exit exhaust system is made of 1 mm stainless steel. The new exhaust system is 7.2 kg lighter than the one in the standard V8 Vantage Roadster.

Matching the final edition V12 Vantage, the Roadster has been bulked up with a widebody package to accommodate the wider track. Courtesy of the front splitter, rear diffuser and even the layout of the exhaust system under the car, the Vantage Roadster produces “over 10 times more downforce” than the standard Vantage Roadster.

However, unlike the V12 coupe, the Roadster does not come with a rear wing, although it can be specified as an option. Large 21-inch alloy wheels are offered either in satin black or satin black diamond turned as standard, while optional forged lightweight wheels can be specified to save a further eight kg. Michelin Pilot 4S tyres (275/35 R21 front and 315/30 R21 rear) are standard fitment.

Sports Plus seats with ‘Wings’ quilting as standard draw the eyes into the cabin, but for added visual drama, carbon-fibre performance seats – saving another 7.3 kg – with manual six-way adjustments are available as an option. Further customisations can be specified through the company’s bespoke division, Q by Aston Martin. Production of the V12 Vantage Roadster will commence in Q3 2022, with deliveries expected to begin in Q4 2022.