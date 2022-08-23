In Cars, Kia, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 23 August 2022 10:15 am / 0 comments

Dinamikjaya Motors (DJM), the official distributor of Kia vehicles in Malaysia and a subsidiary of Bermaz Auto (BAuto), has established a strategic partnership with the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

As part of the collaboration, DJM has sponsored three units of the Carnival to FAM, which were handed over yesterday during an event at DJM’s flagship Kia 3S centre in Glenmarie. The MPVs will be use for logistic matters by FAM’s administration unit as well as by Harimau Malaya head coach Kim Pan Gon to travel across Malaysia to perform players’ observations.

“Through Harimau Malaya’s fine performance and success during the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Bukit Jalil National Stadium, it has attracted DJM’s attention to continue its collaboration with us,” said FAM president Datuk Haji Hamidin Haji Mohd Amin.

“As the president, surely the strategic collaboration with DJM is one of our proudest achievements where FAM will be able to expand its strategic relationships with more giant companies out there. I hope that through the collaboration with DJM, it will motivate the Harimau Malaya squad to always give their best on the pitch to bring the Malaysia flag to greater heights,” he added.

The vehicles handed over feature FAM logos on the front doors, Kia badging on the rear doors as well as the script “Sponsored by Dinamikjaya” on the front fenders, but are otherwise stock in their appearance.