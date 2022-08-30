In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 August 2022 3:16 pm / 0 comments

Everyone knows riding a motorcycle (or a bicycle) on city streets exposes the rider to a lot of air pollution. Shellios Technolabs of India presents a solution for the motorcycle rider in the form of a helmet that provides filtered air.

Called the Shellios Puros, this takes the form of a standard motorcycle full-face helmet, in this case BIS IS:4151 Indian safety standard certified lid, and attaches a fan unit at the rear. The fan draws air from the rear of the helmet through a H13 Grade HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Arrestance) filter and feeds it to the front while a chin curtain limits entry of outside air.

A duct inside the helmet flows filtered air to the rider’s face and Shellios claims the air is filtered down to 99% efficiency or PM 2.5 and the filter. Testing by a National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) India certified laboratory found the helmet reduces pollution exposure by more than 80%.

The fan is powered by a lithium-ion battery with micro USB charging port although battery life and helmet weight information was not provided. The Shellios Puros has two shell sizes – M and L – and five colour options, while price is listed as 4,500 Indian rupees (RM253) and replacement filters at 200 rupees (RM11) with the EJEAS E-1 Bluetooth headset priced at 2,500 rupees (RM140).



