By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 September 2022 4:26 pm

Expected to receive its Malaysian debut this October at the MotoGP in Sepang is the 2022 CFMoto 450SR sportsbike in a special preview. This middleweight full-fairing motorcycle will be making its official Malaysia market launch in the first quarter of 2023 and while no information has been received on pricing, expect to see the 450SR come in at about or below RM30,000.

Power for the 450SR comes from a parallel-twin displacing 450 cc, with DOHC and liquid-cooling, fed by EFI. Power is rated at 49.6 hp at 9,500 rpm with a peak torque of 39 Nm coming in at 7,600 rpm, going through a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive to the rear wheel.

Front suspension uses 37 mm diameter upside-down forks while the back end is held up with a preload-adjustable monoshock. Braking uses single hydraulic discs, the front with a 320 mm diameter disc with four-piston calliper and the rear with 220 mm disc and single-piston calliper, while ABS is standard equipment.

Wheel sizing for the 450SR is 17-inches, with the front wheel using 110/70 rubber while the rear wheel is shod with 150/60 rubber. With a wheelbase of 1,370 mm and 140 mm of ground clearance, the 450SR measures 1,990 mm in length while height and width are 1,130 mm and 735 mm, respectively.

Inside the cockpit a TFT-LCD displays shows all the necessary information while LED lighting is used throughout, including LED DRLs. Other specifications for the 450SR include a 14-liter fuel tank, 795 mm seat height and overall weight of 168 kg.



