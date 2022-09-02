In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 2 September 2022 10:59 am / 0 comments

Looking for a BMW, but not willing to contend with the long waiting period for one at this point? Well, how about going the BMW Premium Selection route then? Pre-owned is really no less desirable, and in many cases, the models available are almost as good as new.

If you’re in the market for a used BMW or MINI, then head on over to the BMW Premium Selection Fair by Millennium Welt, happening this September 9 to 11. The event, which runs from 10am to 6pm on all three days, will be held at the swanky Millennium Welt Kuala Lumpur North showroom, which opened earlier this year.

Over 100 units of BMW Premium Selection and MINI Used Car Next pre-owned vehicles will be available to view and test drive at the event. With a built-up space of over 35,600 square feet, the dealership offers a spacious, comfortable venue for you to peruse all the pre-owned models that will be on show.

If you book a unit at the BMW Premium Selection Fair, you’ll not just enjoy exceptional prices, but also gain a complimentary first year of insurance for your new ride*. Head on over to the Millennium Welt KL North showroom, which is located at Lot 50009, Off Jalan Kuching, 51200 Kuala Lumpur, this September 9 to 11. For more details, please call 03-6122-2288 or follow the Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/bmwmillenniumwelt.

*Terms and conditions apply.