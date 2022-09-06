In Local News / By Danny Tan / 6 September 2022 11:06 am / 3 comments

Johor police is offering a 50% discount on saman this weekend. The state’s JSPT is inviting the public to pay up at two locations – Dataran UTM in Skudai and the Johor Bahru Utara district police headquarters (IPD) – from September 9-11, 9am to 5pm.

All saman are eligible for the half price discount except for those involving certain offences such as traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking, accidents, non-compound (NC) and court cases (m). Also not included for the 50% are exhaust modification saman and those involving lorries.

Great opportunity for you to wipe the slate clean at half price, if you’re in Johor that is.