In Local News / By Paul Tan / 7 September 2022 8:52 pm / 1 comment

Selangor Menteri Besar Dato’ Seri Amirudin Shari says motorists in Selangor can now report potholes and other kinds of road damage on Twitter using the hashtag #infrasel

All a user needs to do is to upload a photo of the damaged road and put the #infrasel hashtag in the caption along with the district and the road name. He provided a sample which you can check out in the image below.

We tried checking out the #infrasel hashtag and have already seen some reports by users, with an account @infrasel_kjp seen replying to the reports and posting repair updates.

Let's all try it out and see if they take action on it quickly. Of course, do remember your account has to be public or else no one will be able to see your report.

Remember to come back and drop a comment below with your experience.