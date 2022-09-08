In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 8 September 2022 5:12 pm / 0 comments

According to a report by Bernama, Melaka plans to build a 120-km tunnel or bridge linking Malaysia to Indonesia via Telok Gong in Masjid Tanah and Dumai in Sumatra, which will be developed with the cooperation of the private sector.

Speaking to the news outlet, Melaka investment, industry, entrepreneur development and cooperatives committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the proposed development would take 20 years. When completed, the link is said to have a major impact on the economic development of both countries.

“The proposal on the project has been submitted by the private sector and both countries have in principle agreed to a detailed study on the matter. On the part of the state government, we have brought all government agencies to visit the area where the proposed new route will be built,” Ab Rauf explained.

He added that the project would be built using the ‘One Belt One Road’ concept and would be a new icon for Malaysia and Indonesia. In addition to the link, construction of various infrastructures including traffic dispersal areas and immigration complexes are also part of the plan.

Ab Rauf also said a new industrial site would be developed in stages in Masjid Tanah in an area covering about 2,023 hectares. This will be carried out by Melaka Corporation, which was formerly known as Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Melaka (PKNM), and is expected to contribute to the opening of a new town in the district.