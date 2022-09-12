In Bikes, International Bike News, Motorsports, WSBK / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 September 2022 9:00 am / 0 comments

Bad luck for MIE Racing in the 2022 World Superbike Championship (WSBK) round at Magny-Cours, France as Malaysian rider Hafizh Syahrin crashed out in Race 2 on Sunday. Syahrin was in a chase to finish just inside the points for sixteenth place when a crash on lap 13 relegated him to nineteenth place.

This was after the MIE Racing Honda CRB100RR-R ridden by Syahrin’s team mate Leandro ‘Tati’ Mercado failed to finish due to technical difficulties. Lamenting the crash because he felt his Honda had the pace, Syahrin said, “We were very, very close to the points zone in Race 2 today and I thought I could score one or two points again but unfortunately, with around six laps to go.”

“I lost the front at turn 13. I picked up the bike but of course I missed out on the chance of a top fifteen finish,” added Syahrin. Action moves to Spain at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit on the weekend of September 23 for the eighth round of WSBK.