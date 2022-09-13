In Audi, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 13 September 2022 9:43 am / 0 comments

First introduced globally back in November 2019, the Audi e-tron Sportback is now available for purchase in Malaysia through local importer Weststar Motors. Essentially a coupe-esque version of the original e-tron, the asking price is RM498,000 for this 55 quattro S line variant.

In this guise, the fully electric SUV features an all-wheel powertrain that features a front electric motor rated at 170 PS (168 hp or 125 kW) and 247 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the rear electric motor provides 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 314 Nm, so the combined total system output is 360 PS (355 hp or 265 kW) and 561 Nm.

The EV also comes with a boost mode that temporarily increases outputs to 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 664 Nm, which helps reduce the 0-100 km/h sprint time from a non-boosted 6.6 seconds to just 5.7 seconds – the top speed is 200 km/h.

These electric motors draw power from a lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 95 kWh, providing up to 446 km of range following the WLTP standard. For charging, the e-tron Sportback supports an AC input (Type 2 connection) of up to 11 kW, with a full charge taking about 8.5 hours. There’s also DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) at up to 150 kW that gets the battery from a 5-80% state of charge in just 30 minutes.

In terms of kit, this 2020 model year e-tron Sportback is dressed in the S line package that adds on more aggressive bumpers and dedicated badging. The exterior is also painted in Navarra Blue and paired with a set of 21-inch five-arm turbine alloy wheels, the latter ahead of orange e-tron-branded brake calipers.

For the money, you’ll also get matrix LED headlamps, a panoramic glass sunroof and something a lot of cars don’t get here, Audi’s virtual mirrors. Designed to reduce aerodynamic drag, the side-mounted cameras replace traditional mirrors, with the video feed send to screens located just above the interior door handles.

Other pieces of tech include Audi’s virtual cockpit plus, a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, four-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, an extended LED interior lighting package, Audi side assist (pre-sense rear, cross-traffic assist rear, exit warning) and the Tour Pack (adaptive cruise control, turn assist, lane departure warning, collision avoidance assistant, traffic sign recognition, AEB).