In Local News / By Paul Tan / 19 September 2022 7:45 pm / 0 comments

The Ministry of Transport has decided to allow GDL Class D license holders to temporarily drive trucks with an increased kerb weight limit of up to 4,000 kg, which is a 500 kg increase from the previous 3,500 kg limit.

According to the ministry, this will benefit 3% of the current decontrolled vehicle drivers who are currently driving a vehicle weighting between 3,500 to 4,000 kg.

Before today, drivers of vehicles sitting in this grey zone must step up to the next class and use a Class E license. This temporary “upgrade” has been done to help truck drivers during this Covid-19 pandemic recovery period, and will be cancelled sometime in the future.