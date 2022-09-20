In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 20 September 2022 9:29 am / 1 comment

As most of us caught up with some rest over the long weekend, BMW Malaysia and members of the M Owners Malaysia community took to the heart of Kuala Lumpur to celebrate the 59th Malaysia Day and 50 years of BMW M.

The largest M gathering in Malaysia saw over 120 BMW M vehicles of different models and generations present at the LaLaport shopping centre to mark the two M-specific occasions.

“This year, as we commemorate five decades of rich history as one team with a united passion for BMW M, let us not forget the unity of Malaysians as one nation who are also celebrating 59 years of national identity. We hope that the Most Powerful Letter in the World will continue to resonate with the diverse yet close-knit BMW M community here,” said Hans de Visser, managing director of BMW Group Malaysia.

“As we commemorate 50 Years of BMW M, we are truly floored by the strong support of all our BMW M owners and fans in Malaysia, many of whom have journeyed with us all these years to honour five rich decades of the brand’s pursuit for motorsport perfection. Their unwavering support has been pivotal to our success here, and ///M for Malaysia Day is a true exemplification of the unity and pride shown by the Malaysian BMW M community,” Hans added.

As part of the Malaysia day celebrations, BMW Group Malaysia also sought to award the oldest surviving BMW M models of each model series in the country. The search was held via a nationwide contest held in May this year. Six different M models from both past and present were awarded including a 1981 E12 BMW M535i, 1988 E30 BMW M3, 1991 E39 BMW M5, 2006 E63 BMW M6, 2015 F82 BMW M4, and a 2017 F87 BMW M2.